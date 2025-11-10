Hershey Rings in the Holidays with New Seasonal Treats

In its annual bid to sweeten the holiday season, The Hershey Company has rolled out a lineup of new and returning confections, tapping into both consumers’ love of tradition and their appetite for limited-edition flavors.

Among this year’s headline acts are Hershey’s Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie Candy, KIT KAT Peppermint Stick, Reese’s Mini Trees, and a Grinch-themed milk chocolate bar—products that mix classic chocolate indulgence with a seasonal twist. The company says the releases reflect a growing interest in nostalgic flavors and collectible packaging that resonate with holiday shoppers.

“From festive red, green, and silver Hershey’s Kisses to fan-favorite holiday shapes, we celebrate the traditions that make the season sweet,” said Angie Stubbs, Senior Manager of Holiday at The Hershey Company, in a statement. “Whether you’re enjoying a timeless favorite or discovering a new treat, we want to make celebrations more memorable.”

Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie Photo: Hershey's

The new lineup comes as candy companies look to boost seasonal sales—a crucial segment in the broader confectionery market. According to the National Confectioners Association, U.S. consumers spend more than $4 billion on candy during the winter holidays, making it the second-largest confectionery period after Halloween.

Hershey’s seasonal portfolio, which includes both new innovations and the nostalgic classics it’s known for, is designed to capture that enthusiasm. The KIT KAT Peppermint Stick, for example, merges crisp wafers with a minty coating, while the Snickerdoodle Kisses add cinnamon-sugar notes to a holiday staple.

Grinch Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar Photo: Hershey's

Despite the wave of new products, the company has kept some things refreshingly familiar — from the unmistakable silver foil of its Kisses to the peanut-butter perfection of Reese’s Trees. The strategy underscores Hershey’s balancing act: innovating just enough to get attention while staying true to the flavors families count on.