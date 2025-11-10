Las Vegas Bans Pet Store Sales of Dogs, Cats, and Other Animals in 5-2 Council Vote

The Las Vegas City Council has approved a sweeping ordinance that bans the retail sale of dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, and potbellied pigs in pet shops. The law takes effect immediately for new stores, with existing shops given until late 2028 to phase out live-animal sales.

“This law sends a message that Las Vegas will no longer tolerate profit built on cruelty,” said Rebecca Goff, Nevada state director for Humane World for Animals, whose team spent months rallying public support.

Thirteen licensed pet shops across the city will be required to transition away from animal sales over the next three years. During that period, stores must follow new welfare standards, including written disease-control plans, separate housing for incompatible dogs, quarantine rooms with independent ventilation, and stress-minimization procedures.

The ordinance also mandates transparency and consumer protections. Retailers must display pricing and animal origin information, provide veterinary health certificates within ten days of sale, and offer a one-year warranty for dogs under 12 months old. Each dog must come with 30 days of free pet insurance.

“This is about compassion and ethics, not elimination,” said Goff. “Families will still bring home pets — but those pets won't come from suffering.”

The legislation imposes penalties of $250 to $500 per violation, with offenses subject to either civil or criminal enforcement. Businesses with three or more municipal code violations risk losing their retail permits entirely — a move officials say underscores the city's intent to ensure meaningful compliance.

Advocates argue the measure will reduce demand for dogs and cats bred in large-scale operations and help alleviate overcrowding in local shelters. The ordinance expands on past initiatives by emphasizing partnerships between pet shops, rescues, and shelters to promote adoption events in place of commercial animal sales.

Las Vegas previously passed a similar pet-sale ban in 2017, only to repeal it a year later. This renewed effort follows growing public concern over animal welfare and breeder conditions. It comes after a state-level proposal for a Nevada-wide ban was reduced to a study earlier this year.