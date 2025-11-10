Las Vegas Motor Speedway Holiday Light Show Opens for 25th Season

ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Motor Speedway will once again light up the desert sky as Glittering Lights celebrates its 25th anniversary season, running from Nov. 7 through Jan. 4, 2026. The drive-through…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus characters pose in a side-by-side utility vehicle during the opening night of the Glittering Lights drive-thru light show at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on November 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The annual holiday display features 5 million lights along a 2.5-mile course. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will once again light up the desert sky as Glittering Lights celebrates its 25th anniversary season, running from Nov. 7 through Jan. 4, 2026. The drive-through holiday experience spans three miles and features more than six million lights, 750 displays, and the beloved Neon Forest, continuing a quarter-century tradition of festive family fun.

“It's incredible to think that families have made Glittering Lights a part of their holiday traditions for the past 25 years, and it's an honor to continue creating those magical moments year after year,” said John Bentham, Event Producer. “This anniversary season will be our brightest yet — a true celebration of the memories we've made and the magic still to come.”

New this year, visitors can enjoy Elf on a Shelf figures and a Tribute to the Movies, which brings iconic scenes from popular holiday films to life. Guests can choose from several ticket options, including the Car or Truckload Any Day Ticket, Season Pass for two vehicles, Fast Pass, Date Night, and Santa Tram tickets with per-person pricing.

Glittering Lights will be open nightly, operating from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays. The season also includes special themed events: World Kindness Day on Nov. 13, the PJ 5K on Nov. 16, the Santa Tram with photo opportunities beginning Nov. 28, and Bicycle Night on Dec. 6.

Pet Nights return on multiple Mondays (Nov. 10, 17, 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29), alongside the Santa Paws Parade on Dec. 10. Visitors can also look forward to the New Year's Eve Ring in 2026 celebration on Dec. 31 and special appreciation nights honoring veterans, teachers, first responders, and military personnel with free or discounted admission.

Promo nights throughout the season will feature partner giveaways and themed surprises. More information, including ticket rates and event details, is available on the official Glittering Lights Las Vegas website.

