Las Vegas Strip Opens First Magic Speakeasy With Four Award-Winning Shows

The Magician's Room is preparing for its stunning opening on the Las Vegas Strip and is debuting the city's first-ever magic speakeasy — located inside the Linq Promenade. The exclusive venue can be reached through a hidden entrance inside a claw-machine arcade, taking patrons up in an immersive "human crane" elevator experience.

Owners Damian Costa and Nick Cordaro designed the Magician's Room to blend classic illusion with cutting-edge technology. The space offers four award-winning acts under one roof, along with around-the-clock entertainment. Visitors can expect holograms, augmented reality, boozy elixirs, and an exclusive VIP Levitate Lounge designed for elevated encounters with magic.

"We're all magic, all the time," Costa says. "[It's] just like a movie theater. I want to go see great world-class magic, where can I go? I go to the Magician's Room, and there's always something amazing there."

The venue will host a full day of performances, with shows that will run the gamut, from family-friendly to adult-only. Audiences can catch master illusionist David Goldrake, comedian Farrell Dillon, the Late Night Magic show, and The Conjurors, who specialize in mind-reading and interactive illusions. Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich will serve as emcee for Late Night Magic, while Dillon leads the daytime lineup. Goldrake and The Conjurors headline the evening showcases, with additional guest appearances planned throughout March.

The Composers Room's popular Haunted Brunch will relocate to the Magicians Room in December, expanding the venue's offerings with periodic appearances by Samed, a mind-bending magician known for immersive experiences.

"Magic is different. Magic is, 'You're going to become a part of my world, and once I convince you that all of this is happening, your imagination just goes wild,'" says Costa. "It really brings me back to my youth. It brings me back to being 8 years old and just being captivated by the world that can be, and I think we need more of that in our world."

"I like to think that we're very good at making sure that people know that our artists matter and our audience matters," Costa says. "Everything else is kind of just to deliver that."