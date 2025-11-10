Metallica Returns to Adelaide After 12-Year Absence With Show for 50,000 Fans

Metallica performed at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, as part of their M72 World Tour. It brought them back to Australia after 12 years away, with over 50,000 people packing the venue to witness them tear through their setlist. Suicidal Tendencies and Evanescence opened the show.

The quartet played "Creeping Death" and "For Whom the Bell Tolls" after Ennio Morricone's "The Ecstasy of Gold" echoed through speakers. The band consists of James Hetfield on vocals and rhythm guitar, Lars Ulrich on drums, Kirk Hammett on lead guitar, and Robert Trujillo on bass.

"Woah man, hold on a second. Look at all the love Adelaide has for us and HEAVY METAL!" Hetfield told the crowd, as reported by Glam Adelaide.

They continued with "Leper Messiah," "King Nothing," and "Fuel." Fire cannons erupted. Before "Fade to Black," Hetfield opened up about mental health battles and urged those struggling to talk. "We don't want to lose anyone else to suicide, alright?" said Hetfield.

Mid-show, the band honored Cody from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The crowd erupted in cheers and applause for him. Later, during an interlude, Trujillo and Hammett covered INXS's "Need You Tonight" and The Angels' "Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again."

"Do you want Heavy? Metallica gives you HEAVY, BABY!" said Hetfield to Glam Adelaide before launching into "Sad But True."

"Nothing Else Matters" bathed Adelaide Oval in smartphone lights. Tens of thousands of tiny glows flickered like stars. "Seek & Destroy" came next, with Hetfield asking who bought Kill 'Em All back in the day before ripping into it.

Ulrich climbed onto a raised platform for "Lux Æterna" from their newest album, 72 Seasons.

"Master Of Puppets" hit before the final stretch. Hetfield thrust his microphone toward the audience as they bellowed every word. "One" unleashed multicolored lasers and machine-gun thrash breakdowns that rattled ribcages. "Enter Sandman" closed the night. Fireworks burst overhead. Flames shot into the sky alongside the iconic riff.

"ADELAIDE AND METALLICA TOGETHER AT LAST, METALLICA LOVES ADELAIDE!" said Hetfield to Glam Adelaide.