Oasis Completes Three Sold-Out Melbourne Shows

Dan Teodorescu
Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Oasis finished three sold-out shows at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne this week. Nearly 200,000 fans filled the venue. 

The Melbourne shows gave audiences what they'd waited over 20 years to witness. Thousands came into the city from across Australia and overseas. The concerts spanned five days.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ awarded the first Melbourne performance a 5/5 review, dubbing the 2025 version "the best we've seen." Fans packed the venue so hard that the Seismology Research Centre registered the concerts.

"The Gallaghers are back where they belong," Rolling Stone AU/NZ wrote. "Oasis in 2025 sound amazing. Noel's guitar might be the best a Gibson Les Paul has ever sounded — a beautiful, warm, organic crunch. Meanwhile, Liam's at the top of his game. He doesn't go for every high note in 'Some Might Say' or 'Slide Away', but he somehow sounds better than he did 20 years ago."

The review pointed out how the band differs from their Knebworth 1996 show, when they created their legend in real time. "If you couldn't be there, perhaps the next best thing is to be here now, amongst the generations who've kept their music alive," the publication wrote. The concerts marked the first time the band had played together in the city in over two decades.

The hugely successful Oasis tour will now move to South America, after wrapping up its Australian leg with two Sidney shows on November 7 and 8. The next show will be in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 16. Fans can get more info and tour dates on the band's official website.

Noel GallagherOasis
Dan TeodorescuWriter
