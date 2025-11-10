Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Song Sung Blue Movie Premiere

Get ready, Xtreme fans — it’s time to Pick Pauly’s Pockets! 🎤💥

Pauly is packing some serious prizes, and this week, he’s stuffing his pockets with something truly special — a pair of tickets to the exclusive Song Sung Blue movie premiere! You could be one of the first to see this highly anticipated new film before it hits theaters, surrounded by lights, cameras, and all the Vegas energy you love.

Here’s how it works:

Every weekday at 5PM, listen to Pauly live on X 107.5 Xtreme Radio. He’ll drop a keyword during the show. Enter that keyword before 6PM for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to the Song Sung Blue premiere. It’s that easy!

Will you pick the right pocket and score the prize? Or will Pauly keep the goods to himself? There’s only one way to find out — tune in, listen close, and lock in your entry every day for another chance to win!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable night — surrounded by stars, fans, and maybe even Pauly himself!

