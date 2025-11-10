This Day in Rock History: November 10

Nov. 10 is an important day for rock fans, with album and single releases from giants such as KISS, Patti Smith, and Bruce Springsteen, among others. These are the most era-defining moments that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the biggest names in music celebrated major milestones on Nov. 10. A couple of them are as follows:

1973: Elton John's seventh studio album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, where it spent eight consecutive weeks. It was his third U.S. No. 1 album, and it reached that milestone thanks to hits such as "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," "Bennie and the Jets," and the title track.

1979: Fleetwood Mac's twelfth studio album, Tusk, reached No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Although it didn't reach the same commercial heights as its predecessor, Rumours, the album attained Platinum status in the U.K., the U.S., and several other countries.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 10 is also the anniversary of some famous albums and singles. The most notable include the following:

1967: The Moody Blues released their most famous single, "Nights in White Satin," from their Days of Future Passed album. Despite being well received by critics, the single failed to gain significant commercial success. It was reissued in 1972 and went on to reach the No. 2 spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

1975: Patti Smith released her debut studio album, Horses, via Arista Records. Recorded at New York City's Electric Lady Studios two months before, it was a hit with critics but only reached No. 47 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

1981: KISS released their ninth studio album, Music From the Elder, through Casablanca Records. Despite failing to impress critics and fans when it was first released, it gained appreciation over the years and is now considered a notable concept album.

1986: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band released the Live 1975–85 box set through Columbia Records. It included 40 songs recorded at various live performances by the band between 1975 and 1985.