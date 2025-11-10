This Day in Sports History: November 10

Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 10 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 10 included:

1934: Toronto goalkeeper George Hainsworth saved the first NHL penalty shot from Montreal Canadiens forward Joseph Armand Mondou.

The Steelers and Eagles played one of only four penalty-free games in NFL history.

The number-one ranked Army beat second-ranked Notre Dame 48-0.

The Browns' Don Paul set a club record for the longest fumble return, with an 89-yard run that resulted in a touchdown.

Gordie Howe passed Maurice Richard as the leading NHL all-time goal scorer with his 545th career goal.

The National League named Willie Mays as the most valuable player.

The Montreal Canadiens shut out the Washington Capitals 11-0.

Larry Holmes knocked out Alfredo Evangelist in seven rounds to win the heavyweight boxing title.

"Marvelous" Marvin Hagler retained his world middleweight boxing title in a 15-round, unanimous points decision over Roberto Duran.

Maryland's backup quarterback Frank Reich threw six touchdown passes in the second half, helping his team to a 42-40 win.

Steve Bedrosian won the National League Cy Young Award.

Orel Hershiser was the unanimous choice for the NL Cy Young Award.

Bernie Kosar's NFL record of 308 passes without an interception ended.

Martina Navratilova tied Chris Evert with 157 professional tennis tournament wins.

Dan Marino became the first player in NFL history to pass for over 50,000 career yards.

Terry Labonte won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Kim Clijsters became the first female tennis player to earn $4 million in a season.

Notre Dame defeated Boston College 21-6 in the 22nd College Football "Holy War."

Sebastian Vettel won the U.S. Grand Prix. It was his eighth straight victory, and he also set an F1 season record.

Marc Márquez won the 2013 MotoGP World Championship, becoming the youngest winner at age 20.

Marc Márquez won the 2013 MotoGP World Championship, becoming the youngest winner at age 20. 2019: Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia defeated Ash Barty and Samantha Stosur to win the Federation Cup of Women's Tennis.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 10 were Gordie Howe, Orel Hershiser, and Dan Marino.