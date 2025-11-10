ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Unauthorized Documentary on Wayne Static and Tera Wray Set for January 2026 Production

In January, filmmaker Matt Zane will start production on an unauthorized documentary about Wayne Static of Static-X and his late wife, Tera Wray. He plans to finance the documentary in…

Laura Adkins
Static-X frontman Wayne Static performs during a "Saw III" soundtrack release party at the Rain Nightclub after a special screening of the movie at the Palms Casino Resort early October 27, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

In January, filmmaker Matt Zane will start production on an unauthorized documentary about Wayne Static of Static-X and his late wife, Tera Wray. He plans to finance the documentary in the same month through a crowdfunding campaign.

Zane knew both subjects in the documentary for years before their deaths, and he directed all the frontman's solo music videos after Static-X. The trio had been working on an unfinished docuseries before the musician died in 2014. Zane filmed portions over the years, but he needed more time at their desert home to wrap production. Funding fell through, as well.

"I know this is something Wayne and Tera wanted to get done, and they wanted me to do it," Zane said, according to Lambgoat. "I feel I owe them this — to tell their story the way they wanted it told."

The film will feature music never released. Zane and the Static-X vocalist recorded material for a movie involving Wray, but the label shut down the project. Some ideas ended up in Pighammer, while other tracks remained in archives.

"There's about an EP's worth of material Wayne and I recorded for a movie Tera was doing, but his label stepped in and stopped it," Zane added. "I'm revisiting it now and will finish some of it with help from AI technology." He also said that contributions are welcome at EveryoneDiesTheMovie.com

The filmmaker wants interviews with people who knew the couple during the final seven years of their lives. Wayne Static died on November 1, 2014, at age 48 in his Landers, California, home. A coroner's report cited a mix of prescription drugs and alcohol as the cause. His real name was Wayne Richard Wells.

Tera Wray Static took her own life on January 13, 2016, in Joshua Tree, California. She was staying at a friend's house, and her roommate found her after returning from work. A statement approved by her mother said that Wray suffered from depression following her husband's death. Details about the crowdfunding campaign will come out closer to the January 2026 launch date.

Tera WrayWayne Static
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs on stage during the opening night of their Live 25' Tour at Principality Stadium on July 04, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales.
MusicOasis Completes Three Sold-Out Melbourne ShowsDan Teodorescu
James Hetfield from Metallica performs at Marvel Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
MusicMetallica Returns to Adelaide After 12-Year Absence With Show for 50,000 FansDan Teodorescu
The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Saturday night, Nov. 8, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
MusicRock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Brings Evening of TributesAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect