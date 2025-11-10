Unauthorized Documentary on Wayne Static and Tera Wray Set for January 2026 Production

In January, filmmaker Matt Zane will start production on an unauthorized documentary about Wayne Static of Static-X and his late wife, Tera Wray. He plans to finance the documentary in the same month through a crowdfunding campaign.

Zane knew both subjects in the documentary for years before their deaths, and he directed all the frontman's solo music videos after Static-X. The trio had been working on an unfinished docuseries before the musician died in 2014. Zane filmed portions over the years, but he needed more time at their desert home to wrap production. Funding fell through, as well.

"I know this is something Wayne and Tera wanted to get done, and they wanted me to do it," Zane said, according to Lambgoat. "I feel I owe them this — to tell their story the way they wanted it told."

The film will feature music never released. Zane and the Static-X vocalist recorded material for a movie involving Wray, but the label shut down the project. Some ideas ended up in Pighammer, while other tracks remained in archives.

"There's about an EP's worth of material Wayne and I recorded for a movie Tera was doing, but his label stepped in and stopped it," Zane added. "I'm revisiting it now and will finish some of it with help from AI technology." He also said that contributions are welcome at EveryoneDiesTheMovie.com.

The filmmaker wants interviews with people who knew the couple during the final seven years of their lives. Wayne Static died on November 1, 2014, at age 48 in his Landers, California, home. A coroner's report cited a mix of prescription drugs and alcohol as the cause. His real name was Wayne Richard Wells.