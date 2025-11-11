Airport Food Service Workers Set Strike Deadline Over Pay Disputes

A potential strike is looming at Harry Reid International Airport as nearly 400 members of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 across 20 retail outlets push for a new contract by the end of next week.

Workers say raises have been stagnant or minimal for years, despite rising living costs, driving demands for cost-of-living adjustments and pay parity with other airport employees. While most airport workers under major employer HMSHost have contracts with better wages and benefits, the union says employers operating under the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program lag behind in pay, health care, and pension contributions.

The union links the dispute to a broader context of federal policy changes and economic strain from tourism downturns under the prior administration. Harry Reid International has seen its passenger volume drop about 5 % from the previous year, resulting in fewer hours and slower business for food and retail operations throughout the airport.

A 2024 court ruling established that DBE-certified companies are not disadvantaged. This has also drawn more scrutiny of the program. The union stands by its commitment to support DBE businesses but is adamant that fair wages and benefits for workers remain non-negotiable.

Negotiations with DBE employers have stretched nearly four years, and union representatives say about 20 companies have refused to settle. The latest proposals reportedly include a 25-cent hourly wage increase and minimal improvements to health care and pension funding.

“The cooks and servers there are $3 or $4 an hour behind the rest of the workers at the airport. And the latest proposal is to have no wage increases till next year. And it's, I think, 25 cents is where we're at as a wage increase. Not paying the proper amount for a health plan or pension plans. So those are in danger, too,” said Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of Culinary Workers Union Local 226.