F1 HUB Opens at The Venetian Resort With Merchandise and Fan Experiences

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: A fan in a Las Vegas jacket gestures in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix has enhanced its fan experience by opening the F1 Hub Presented by American Express at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The latest addition to the retail offerings blends motorsport, lifestyle, and pop culture through numerous interactive experiences and special brand partnerships.

The F1 Hub features special partnerships with Hello Kitty, Disney, the LEGO Group, BAPE, Malbon Golf, and the Vegas Golden Knights, and special collectible apparel and accessories specific to the event.  The 2025 merchandise collection will be available through Dec. 6, giving attendees an extended opportunity to purchase official race-themed items.

The grand opening took place during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, with industry figures including Austin Brown, Vice President of Marketing for Las Vegas Grand Prix, and Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing for Sanrio, Inc., in attendance to highlight the collaborations and promotional partnerships.

A dedicated space within the Hub for American Express Card Members offers access to exclusive merchandise and Las Vegas Grand Prix–themed games. Interactive attractions include the F1 X Pit Wall Experience and photo opportunities inspired by Disney and the F1 Academy x Hello Kitty crossover, with Hello Kitty making live appearances to greet fans.

“The F1 Las Vegas Hub is designed to be a place where both ticketed and non-ticketed fans can enjoy the excitement of our inaugural race,” Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said in a statement. “More than just a retail shop, the F1 Las Vegas Hub will provide visitors and locals with the opportunity to engage interactively and commemorate the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix with hot-off-the-presses merchandise.”

F1
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
