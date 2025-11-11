F1 HUB Opens at The Venetian Resort With Merchandise and Fan Experiences

The Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix has enhanced its fan experience by opening the F1 Hub Presented by American Express at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The latest addition to the retail offerings blends motorsport, lifestyle, and pop culture through numerous interactive experiences and special brand partnerships.

The F1 Hub features special partnerships with Hello Kitty, Disney, the LEGO Group, BAPE, Malbon Golf, and the Vegas Golden Knights, and special collectible apparel and accessories specific to the event. The 2025 merchandise collection will be available through Dec. 6, giving attendees an extended opportunity to purchase official race-themed items.

The grand opening took place during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, with industry figures including Austin Brown, Vice President of Marketing for Las Vegas Grand Prix, and Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing for Sanrio, Inc., in attendance to highlight the collaborations and promotional partnerships.

A dedicated space within the Hub for American Express Card Members offers access to exclusive merchandise and Las Vegas Grand Prix–themed games. Interactive attractions include the F1 X Pit Wall Experience and photo opportunities inspired by Disney and the F1 Academy x Hello Kitty crossover, with Hello Kitty making live appearances to greet fans.