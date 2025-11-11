Henderson Light Show Partners With Foundation to Fight Hunger Across Las Vegas Valley

The Maxx Crosby Foundation has joined forces with Hope For The City as the Title Sponsor of the inaugural Electric City Light Show, a drive-through holiday event debuting in Henderson. Running from mid-November through early January, the event will feature millions of synchronized lights, dazzling tunnels, and live characters. Proceeds will directly support Hope For The City's mission to fight hunger across Southern Nevada.

“This isn't just a sponsorship — it's a full-court press on the toughest challenges facing our community,” said Mike Bodine, CEO of Hope For The City. “With The Maxx Crosby Foundation in the game, we're going on offense — empowering youth, strengthening families, and making plays in our city that create real, lasting change.”

Rachel Crosby, co-founder of The Maxx Crosby Foundation, shared, “Maxx and I have always believed in using our platform to make a real difference. As a mom, this hits home for me — knowing our support will bring joy to kids, hope to families, and help young people make better decisions through prevention. Hope For The City is the heartbeat of this community, and we're honored to be a part of their team.”

In addition to its immersive light displays, the Electric City Light Show will feature special service nights providing warm clothing, hygiene kits, toys, holiday meals, and access to vital community resources. Together, Hope For The City and The Maxx Crosby Foundation will address hunger relief and youth drug prevention, aiming to assist over 100,000 children and families across the Las Vegas Valley with food and essential resources.

Beasley Media Group Las Vegas is also supporting the initiative as a promotional partner, with General Manager Tom Humm emphasizing that the show's purpose extends far beyond holiday entertainment.