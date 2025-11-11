Kings of Leon Release Surprise EP, First Independent Project on Love Tap Records

Kings of Leon released EP #2 on Nov. 7, their first in over twenty years. The four-track project marks their debut as an independent act on Love Tap Records, with Virgin Music handling distribution, and it showcases their first self-produced recordings.

It contains tracks that shift from alternative rock to folk-inspired compositions, all with stripped-down vocals and unfinished production.

The band has collected four GRAMMY Awards, including Record of the Year for Use Somebody in 2010. Holy Roller Novacaine, their first EP, arrived in 2003 and found success across the UK.

Since 2003, they have released nine studio albums and built a worldwide fanbase. They're known for indie hits like "Sex on Fire" and "Pyro."

The new release follows recent team-ups with Zach Bryan on "We're Onto Something" and "Bowery." "Bowery" hit No. 1 on streaming platforms in the US, and both songs earned praise from fans and critics alike.

The four songs on EP #2 shift in mood and texture.

"All The Little Sheep" relies on electric guitar power chords and raw vocals to create an alternative rock vibe.

"To Space" moves in a folksy direction with vocals and a pounding drum beat driving the track. It also contains a lengthy instrumental section.

"Pit To The Rind" is slower and more melancholy than other tracks on the album. This is the only track that has more polished vocals, sometimes splitting into simple harmonies.

"The Wolf" lets the drums take center stage, with a full kit running through the song. The track closes with an ominous end to the EP.