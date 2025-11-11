Kiss drummer Eric Singer to Reunite With the Band in Las Vegas

Perhaps the death of Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has nudged the members of Kiss to reunite with band members who are still alive, but whatever the reason, the legendary rock band is set to reunite with drummer Eric Singer. The group will welcome singer as a performer on "Kiss Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas, which is set for November 14 through 16 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Singer will join longtime Kiss members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer for the event's two Kiss performances, both of which will be unmasked, and the festivities will mark the first performances with the latest Kiss lineup since they closed out their End of the Road World Tour at New York's Madison Square Garden in December 2023.

Singer, Stanley, Simmons and Thayer will also participate in a Q&A session with fans, and Singer and Thayer will host a "Name that Tune" guitar and drum riff event along with Thayer.

Additional Performers for Kiss Kruise

There's more rock royalty on tap for the event, too. "Kiss Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas" will also feature performances from former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick; Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing songs from legendary hair metal band Ratt; former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach; Quiet Riot; and Black N' Blue.

In other Kiss news, the cause of death for late Kiss guitarist Frehley has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, he died as a result of blunt trauma injuries to his head, sustained in a fall in his home studio. His death has also officially been ruled an accident.

The Morris County Medical Examiner's investigation documents fractures at the back of his skull, a subdural hematoma (bleeding in the brain), contusions and a stroke, all tied to the traumatic head injury. Frehley died on October 16, 2025, at the age of 74.