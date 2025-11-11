ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Pop-Up to Gift 1,000 Free Jeans and Support Local Nonprofit This November

Democracy Clothing will be collaborating with Vegas Girl Events for a two-day pop-up called “Ab” Solute Confidence in Las Vegas, which focuses on women’s empowerment, fashion, and community. The event…

Democracy Clothing will be collaborating with Vegas Girl Events for a two-day pop-up called "Ab" Solute Confidence in Las Vegas, which focuses on women's empowerment, fashion, and community. The event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 14-15, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m., at Renowned Events, 61 W. Utah Ave. in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas.

A highlight of the weekend will be the giveaway of 1,000 free pairs of Democracy jeans, paired with an interactive experience designed to make every guest feel their best. Attendees can expect on-site Jean Whisperers offering personalized fit guidance, a live DJ, a complimentary professional photo in their new jeans, and a “Jean Journey Video Diary” to document their transformation.

“Democracy isn't just giving away jeans — we're creating an experience where women feel truly seen, supported and celebrated,” said Democracy Clothing President and Founder Caren Lettiere.

The event will also feature a special teacher-only pop-up on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The first 300 teachers with a valid school ID will receive a free pair of jeans and a personalized fitting session, recognizing educators for their contributions to the community.

“This event is everything we stand for — bringing amazing women together in a space where they feel celebrated and seen,” said Vegas Girl Events Founder Angelina Florczyk. “Partnering with Democracy allows us to amplify that message to our community and help turn a pop-up into something truly powerful.”

Guests are encouraged to bring pre-loved jeans to donate to UNSHAKEABLE, a Las Vegas nonprofit supporting women rebuilding their lives after trauma through career development and confidence-building programs.

The pop-up aligns with Democracy Clothing's 2025 plans to expand community engagement nationwide. Event organizers recommend confirming details with the venue and exploring promotions tied to the Vegas2Go app for additional Las Vegas experiences during the weekend.

