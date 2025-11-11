Pokémon Regional Championships Head to Las Vegas With World Championship Spots on the Line

The 2026 Pokémon Las Vegas Regional Championships will take place the weekend of Nov. 14–16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall. The Championship will see competitors from around the world competing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Pokémon GO.

Fans unable to attend in person will still have a chance to participate live through the official Pokémon channels on Twitch and YouTube, with complete event coverage and highlights during the weekend.

Players will compete for scholarships, cash prizes, and valuable Championship Points that help qualify for the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco. The Regional Championships are an important stop in the official Play. The competitive Pokémon scene draws in veteran competitors as well as new competitors.

Event organizers note that schedules and details may change, and participants are encouraged to confirm all times and venue information before traveling.