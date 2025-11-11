ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pokémon Regional Championships Head to Las Vegas With World Championship Spots on the Line

The 2026 Pokémon Las Vegas Regional Championships will take place the weekend of Nov. 14–16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall. The Championship will see competitors from around…

Jennifer Eggleston
YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 11: Competitors play Pokémon cards during the 2023 Pokémon World Championships at the Pacifico Yokohama convention center on August 11, 2023 in Yokohama, Japan. The 2023 Pokémon World Championships is a combined gaming competition for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon UNITE games. It is the first time the event has been held in Japan and takes place from August 11 to 13. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
(Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

The 2026 Pokémon Las Vegas Regional Championships will take place the weekend of Nov. 14–16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall. The Championship will see competitors from around the world competing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Pokémon GO.

Fans unable to attend in person will still have a chance to participate live through the official Pokémon channels on Twitch and YouTube, with complete event coverage and highlights during the weekend.

Players will compete for scholarships, cash prizes, and valuable Championship Points that help qualify for the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco. The Regional Championships are an important stop in the official Play. The competitive Pokémon scene draws in veteran competitors as well as new competitors.

Event organizers note that schedules and details may change, and participants are encouraged to confirm all times and venue information before traveling.

Additional Las Vegas entertainment listings related to the event can be found through Las Vegas Weekly. Promotional material for the championships also highlights the Vegas2Go mobile app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, as a resource for broader Las Vegas information and attractions during the tournament weekend.

eventsLas VegasPokemon
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: A fan in a Las Vegas jacket gestures in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Local NewsF1 HUB Opens at The Venetian Resort With Merchandise and Fan ExperiencesJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 07: Travelers walk through a terminal at Harry Reid International Airport on August 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas has seen a drastic 7 percent decrease in tourism since the start of the year, largely due to rising travel costs and a Canadian boycott of travel to the United States, stemming from political tensions. Unemployment in the city surged to 5.8 percent in June, the third-highest among major U.S. metropolitan areas with populations exceeding one million. Las Vegas real estate is also taking a huge hit with an over 10 percent decline in year-over-year sales, and Inventory has skyrocketed by 44.8 percent. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Local NewsAirport Food Service Workers Set Strike Deadline Over Pay DisputesJennifer Eggleston
filming
Local NewsNevada Lawmakers Propose Film Production Bill With $3 Billion Annual Economic ImpactJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect