Animal Foundation Hosts Free Pet Food Pantry for Families Affected by Government Shutdown and SNAP Delays

The Animal Foundation hosted an emergency pet food pantry event on Monday, Nov. 10, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Animal Foundation Community Center in Las Vegas to…

The Animal Foundation hosted an emergency pet food pantry event on Monday, Nov. 10, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Animal Foundation Community Center in Las Vegas to assist families affected by the government shutdown and SNAP delays. The goal was to help ensure that pets remained fed and families stayed together during the ongoing financial strain.

Each household was able to receive dry food for a total of four pets, cats and/or dogs, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, until they ran out. Anyone attending was asked to have a valid photo ID and the total number of pets in the household but did not bring the actual pets to the distribution site.

The Animal Foundation emphasized accessibility for those unable to attend by offering additional support, including appointments and pop-up food distributions. Donations continued to be accepted through the organization's Pet Food Pantry wish list to help sustain future assistance efforts.

Program eligibility consisted of those who were unemployed, recently furloughed, or impacted by delays in SNAP benefits. Outreach funding raised awareness of the Animal Foundation's mission to keep pets and their people together and to support local residents in a time of great need.

The emergency pantry was held at the Animal Foundation Community Center, located at 655 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas, Nevada.

