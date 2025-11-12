Jack White Calls for Induction of 27 Acts During Rock Hall Acceptance Speech

Jack White used his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech to advocate for the induction of 27 other acts. Death, The Misfits, Fugazi, Black Flag, and Minor Threat topped his roll call.

His list spanned punk icons, death metal trailblazers, and musicians from varied styles. White rattled off Death, The Misfits, Fugazi, Black Flag, Minor Threat, The Cramps, The Damned, and Sleater-Kinney. Beck, Pavement, and The Strokes also made the cut.

White advocated for several Detroit-tied bands. The Gories, The Hentchmen, and The Rats got mentions. His catalog also featured country icons Loretta Lynn and Merle Haggard, Emerson Lake and Palmer, and Dick Dale. The Hives, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Breeders, and Captain Beefheart completed his suggestions.

The institution has gotten plenty of criticism over the years for its exclusion of heavier music styles and underground movements. White's speech addressed this ongoing controversy by championing musicians whose contributions have been sidelined by the selection committee.

"To young artists, I want to say, get your hands dirty and drop the screens and get out in your garage or your little room and get obsessed," White said during his speech, according to Tone Deaf. "Get obsessed with something, get passionate. We all want to share in what you might create."