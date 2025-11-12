Mother-Daughter Team Brings First Blo Blow Dry Bar to Las Vegas

Bailee Read and Azure White, a mother and daughter duo with backgrounds in cosmetics and marketing, have opened the first Blo Blow Dry Bar in the Las Vegas Valley on Rainbow Boulevard. The duo envisioned a space that reflected their family values and hometown hospitality, where guests would come in and feel welcome without judgment.

White has experience in luxurious beauty services, and Read has expertise in marketing and events to ensure community engagement remains part of their objectives. The concept they have for Blo is not only to provide beauty services. Their aspiration for Blo is to build a space for their clients that inspires a feeling of visibility, celebration, and personal connection.

“From our employees to our guests — everyone — our intention is to have that ‘girls' feeling of, you're in the bathroom and you're getting ready together, and everyone's getting their hair done, someone's doing their eye makeup in the back corner with a mirror, and there's music going and we're just laughing,” Read said. “And I'm so happy to say that almost every single day that I walk into that bar, that's exactly what's going on.”

Family involvement extends throughout operations — Read's sister helps manage the salon while White's husband oversees payroll — making the business a true family affair. The team attended a Blo franchisee conference before launching, where the energy and shared passion for the brand inspired them to bring the concept to Las Vegas.

“Like, we are going to make Vegas explode with so much joy of having this, and then we're going to make everyone else explode with so much joy that we're part of their company,” Read said. “So we were really excited to be the breakout. We are big personalities. We're not afraid to shout from the mountaintops for something that we want or think that is right. So being the first ones was almost more enticing to us. Rather than coming into a marketplace that had another location, we loved the fact that we were going to be the first.”

One month after opening, guest feedback reinforced their mission. “Every single time they're like, ‘It's so homey and here I feel so pretty. It was such a positive experience,'” White said. “And that's what's important to us.”