ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mother-Daughter Team Brings First Blo Blow Dry Bar to Las Vegas

Bailee Read and Azure White, a mother and daughter duo with backgrounds in cosmetics and marketing, have opened the first Blo Blow Dry Bar in the Las Vegas Valley on…

Jennifer Eggleston
Hairdresser's female hands are holding woman's red hair with comb between fingers in the beauty salon close up.
Getty Royalty Free

Bailee Read and Azure White, a mother and daughter duo with backgrounds in cosmetics and marketing, have opened the first Blo Blow Dry Bar in the Las Vegas Valley on Rainbow Boulevard. The duo envisioned a space that reflected their family values and hometown hospitality, where guests would come in and feel welcome without judgment.

White has experience in luxurious beauty services, and Read has expertise in marketing and events to ensure community engagement remains part of their objectives. The concept they have for Blo is not only to provide beauty services. Their aspiration for Blo is to build a space for their clients that inspires a feeling of visibility, celebration, and personal connection.

“From our employees to our guests — everyone — our intention is to have that ‘girls' feeling of, you're in the bathroom and you're getting ready together, and everyone's getting their hair done, someone's doing their eye makeup in the back corner with a mirror, and there's music going and we're just laughing,” Read said. “And I'm so happy to say that almost every single day that I walk into that bar, that's exactly what's going on.”

Family involvement extends throughout operations — Read's sister helps manage the salon while White's husband oversees payroll — making the business a true family affair. The team attended a Blo franchisee conference before launching, where the energy and shared passion for the brand inspired them to bring the concept to Las Vegas.

“Like, we are going to make Vegas explode with so much joy of having this, and then we're going to make everyone else explode with so much joy that we're part of their company,” Read said. “So we were really excited to be the breakout. We are big personalities. We're not afraid to shout from the mountaintops for something that we want or think that is right. So being the first ones was almost more enticing to us. Rather than coming into a marketplace that had another location, we loved the fact that we were going to be the first.”

One month after opening, guest feedback reinforced their mission. “Every single time they're like, ‘It's so homey and here I feel so pretty. It was such a positive experience,'” White said. “And that's what's important to us.”

The founders plan to expand Blo's footprint across the Valley, continuing to grow their family-run brand and the joyful atmosphere that defines it.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Tattoo artist creating a tattoo on a girl's arm. Focus on tattoo machine
Local NewsTattoo Shop Owner Trades Free Ink for Foster Child Donations Through DecemberJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: A fan in a Las Vegas jacket gestures in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Local NewsF1 HUB Opens at The Venetian Resort With Merchandise and Fan ExperiencesJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 07: Travelers walk through a terminal at Harry Reid International Airport on August 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas has seen a drastic 7 percent decrease in tourism since the start of the year, largely due to rising travel costs and a Canadian boycott of travel to the United States, stemming from political tensions. Unemployment in the city surged to 5.8 percent in June, the third-highest among major U.S. metropolitan areas with populations exceeding one million. Las Vegas real estate is also taking a huge hit with an over 10 percent decline in year-over-year sales, and Inventory has skyrocketed by 44.8 percent. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Local NewsAirport Food Service Workers Set Strike Deadline Over Pay DisputesJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect