Sublime to Celebrate 30th Anniversary with New Album and More

Sublime will drop a new album called Till the Sun Explodes in 2026. This marks the first original record from the group in three decades. The news arrives as they gear up to honor the 30th anniversary of their 1996 self-titled release.

The upcoming record trails the success of "Ensenada," which spent seven weeks atop the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. That single set the record for the longest run at number one on alternative radio in 2025.

The group returned to action last year with a new lineup featuring Jakob Nowell on lead vocals and guitar. Jakob is the son of late band member Bradley Nowell. Bud Gaugh on drums and Eric Wilson on bass round out the trio as original members.

The self-titled 1996 album came out two months after Bradley Nowell's death. It sold five million copies and went five times platinum, according to Top 40 Weekly. Hits like "What I Got," "Wrong Way," and "Santeria" dominated airwaves.

The group will play their self-titled album in full for the first time on April 17, 2026, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver. A second show on April 18 will feature a career-spanning set. "Red Rocks Amphitheatre is one of the world's most spiritual places," Gaugh said, according to SPIN. "You can feel the power generated by the Earth here! I can't think of a better place to play, for the first time, the Sublime self-titled album from cover to cover, than Red Rocks."