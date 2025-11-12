Tattoo Shop Owner Trades Free Ink for Foster Child Donations Through December

A Las Vegas tattoo studio owner is turning his personal story into a holiday mission to support foster children across Clark County.

Robert Gonzalez, owner of Koolsville Tattoos, who grew up in foster care after losing his father in the 1970s, remembers the uncertainty and loneliness of that experience. His compassion and creativity emerged from the challenges he encountered in his youth, which spurred him to give back as a volunteer with community organizations and as an artist.

Koolsville Tattoos is launching a holiday donation drive that offers a free $50 flash tattoo to anyone who donates at least $30 worth of new toys, clothing, pajamas, or other essentials for foster children. The campaign runs through Dec. 19, with donations accepted during regular business hours at any Koolsville Tattoos location across Las Vegas.

“That makes my heart warm that I can afford to do that and help them,” Gonzalez said.

The program strives to deliver holiday comfort, caring, and fun to local children in foster care, which the business owner explains he had himself wished for a long time ago. His thoughts indicate the emotional weight and depth of meaning behind the motivation.

“When you get there, you're just like a deer in the headlights. You don't know what to expect, you don't know why you're there,” Gonzalez said. “It's probably one of the worst feelings that you can have. I mean, you're all alone. You don't understand why. No one really tells you anything.”

“You know, don't worry, we're gonna get to you, and it might seem like a minute to them. But to you, it's something that's big. It's like your whole world. Because it is your whole world,” Gonzales added.