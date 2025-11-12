This Day in Sports History: November 12

Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the Association of Tennis Professionals World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 12 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends, some of the most outstanding of which are detailed here.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 12 include:

1904: In the ninth Iron Bowl game, Auburn beat Alabama 29-5.

In the ninth Iron Bowl game, Auburn beat Alabama 29-5. 1950: Gene Roberts set the NFL single-game rushing record, with 218 yards.

Gene Roberts set the NFL single-game rushing record, with 218 yards. 1952: Philadelphia Athletics pitcher Bobby Shantz won the American League MVP Award.

Philadelphia Athletics pitcher Bobby Shantz won the American League MVP Award. 1958: Bob Turley won the Cy Young Award.

Bob Turley won the Cy Young Award. 1959: White Sox second baseman Nellie Fox won the American League MVP Award.

White Sox second baseman Nellie Fox won the American League MVP Award. 1969: Harmon Killebrew was voted the American League MVP.

Harmon Killebrew was voted the American League MVP. 1970: The Cleveland Cavaliers got their first NBA victory and beat the Trail Blazers 105-103.

The Cleveland Cavaliers got their first NBA victory and beat the Trail Blazers 105-103. 1972: Richard Petty won his fourth NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Richard Petty won his fourth NASCAR Sprint Cup. 1975: Richard Petty won his sixth NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Richard Petty won his sixth NASCAR Sprint Cup. 1975: Australia beat England 25-0 to win the Rugby League World Cup.

Australia beat England 25-0 to win the Rugby League World Cup. 1975: New York Mets' Tom Seaver won his third Cy Young Award.

New York Mets' Tom Seaver won his third Cy Young Award. 1979: Tony Franklin kicked a 59-yard field goal.

Tony Franklin kicked a 59-yard field goal. 1982: Aaron Pryor knocked Alexis Argüello out in the 14th round and retained his WBA super lightweight boxing title.

Aaron Pryor knocked Alexis Argüello out in the 14th round and retained his WBA super lightweight boxing title. 1983: The New Jersey Devils played in their first overtime game and lost to the Calgary Flames 4-3.

The New Jersey Devils played in their first overtime game and lost to the Calgary Flames 4-3. 1986: Roger Clemens of the Boston Red Sox won the American League Cy Young Award with a unanimous vote.

Roger Clemens of the Boston Red Sox won the American League Cy Young Award with a unanimous vote. 1990: The Body Bag Game happened. The Eagles' coach, Buddy Ryan, told the Redskins that they would be beaten so bad that their players would be carted off in body bags. The Eagles' defense scored three touchdowns, and six Redskin players were knocked out of the game.

The Body Bag Game happened. The Eagles' coach, Buddy Ryan, told the Redskins that they would be beaten so bad that their players would be carted off in body bags. The Eagles' defense scored three touchdowns, and six Redskin players were knocked out of the game. 1991: Braves pitcher Tom Glavine won the National League Cy Young Award.

Braves pitcher Tom Glavine won the National League Cy Young Award. 1995: Jeff Gordon won the NASCAR Spring Cup.

Jeff Gordon won the NASCAR Spring Cup. 1995: Michael Schumacher claimed his second straight Formula One World Drivers' Championship.

Michael Schumacher claimed his second straight Formula One World Drivers' Championship. 1995: Dan Marino broke Tarkenton's NFL all-time passing yardage record of 47,003 yards.

Dan Marino broke Tarkenton's NFL all-time passing yardage record of 47,003 yards. 1998: The New York Islanders tied the Detroit Red Wings 1-1 and ended a 10-game losing streak.

The New York Islanders tied the Detroit Red Wings 1-1 and ended a 10-game losing streak. 2006: Justine Henin-Hardenne won the Women's Tennis Association Tour Championship.

Justine Henin-Hardenne won the Women's Tennis Association Tour Championship. 2012: Novak Djokovic won his second season-ending ATP World Tour Finals title.

Novak Djokovic won his second season-ending ATP World Tour Finals title. 2022: New Zealand beat England 34-31 and won the Women's World Rugby Championship for the sixth time.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 12 were Richard Petty, Roger Clemens, and Jeff Gordon.