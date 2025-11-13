Brach’s Unwraps a Sweet Solution: The First-Ever Candy Cane Opener

Opening a candy cane might seem simple, until you find yourself fumbling with sticky plastic while your peppermint treat melts in your hands. Brach’s, America’s top-selling candy cane brand, knows that particular holiday frustration all too well, and this season, it’s stepping in with a clever fix.

The company has unveiled The Brach’s Cane Opener, a patent-pending, limited-edition gadget designed to do the one thing every candy lover struggles with: open a candy cane effortlessly.

According to Brach’s, the new tool is the first of its kind engineered specifically for unwrapping candy canes quickly and cleanly. Simply insert the straight end of the cane into the device, pull it out, and enjoy the classic peppermint flavor without the mess.

“Brach’s candy canes are a staple of the season—whether you’re decorating your tree or savoring that first refreshing bite,” the brand shared in its announcement. “We wanted to make that joyful moment a little easier—and a lot more fun.”

And because candy canes aren’t just for eating, the design team gave The Brach’s Cane Opener a decorative twist. With 60% of Americans using candy canes as ornaments, the brand added a loop, so the opener can hang right on your Christmas tree for quick access—turning it into a festive conversation piece as much as a functional gadget.

The playful invention highlights how iconic brands like Brach’s are blending nostalgia with novelty. Beyond creating delightful holiday sweets, Brach’s continues to find creative ways to keep its tradition alive—and this invention might just become a new stocking stuffer favorite.

Fans eager to get their hands on The Brach’s Cane Opener should act fast: the brand will release it on November 17 at 7 p.m. ET, available for a limited time while supplies last.