Natural Light’s New “Garageflage” Lets You Literally Disappear Into Holiday Peace

The garage is calling, and this year, it comes with camouflage.

As the holidays close in and family gatherings reach peak chaos, Natural Light is giving fans a stylish new way to take a breather: Garageflage, a full head-to-toe apparel line designed to help beer lovers quite literally blend into their favorite hideout, the garage.

The collection, available November 13 on shopbeergear.com/collections/garageflage, features three themed sets of long-sleeve shirts, pajama pants, and matching drink coolies. Each is patterned with scenes from classic garage life, such as pegboards, tools, lawn gear, and shelves stacked with spare parts. It is camouflage for the DIY kind of holiday warrior.

“For Natty fans, the garage isn’t just where they grab a cold beer; it’s their go-to space to recharge,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing for Busch Family and Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch. “Garageflage is made for the real holiday heroes, the ones fixing, building, and stepping up when it counts.”

(Credit: Natural Light)

Each variety pack of Garageflage brings its own version of escape:

The Tinkerer, for the everyday DIYer surrounded by wrenches and glue guns.

The Gearhead, for those who would rather tinker with engines than tackle dinner-table debates.

The Lawn Warrior, designed for suburban soldiers who have earned their stripes on the mower.

Priced at $85 per bundle, Garageflage arrives just in time for the holiday season. Fans who act fast can save 15% between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The campaign builds on Natural Light’s ongoing tradition of humor and blue-collar creativity. Known for its role as the beer of college tailgates and weekend projects, Natty Light continues to embrace its reputation as the beer for people who know how to get things done.

The brand’s earlier release, the ToolBar, a convertible workbench that doubles as a beer station, struck a similar chord with fans who see the garage as a place of both peace and productivity. Garageflage takes that idea a step further, offering an escape and a laugh in the middle of holiday mayhem.

For anyone drafting a holiday wish list, Garageflage is a relatable and lighthearted gift idea. When paired with a cold Natty, it just might be the easiest way to disappear for a moment of calm.

Images accompanying the campaign showcase the vivid prints and playful styling, perfect for social media posts that will stop scrollers in their tracks.

Find Garageflage starting November 13, exclusively at shopbeergear.com/collections/garageflage.