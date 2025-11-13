ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Malibu Barbie Cafe and Roller Rink to Open at Area15 in December

Malibu Barbie has partnered with Bucket Listers and Mattel to open a Malibu Barbie Café and roller rink at AREA15 in Las Vegas, opening sometime in mid-December. The limited-time experience…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: A detail view of roller skates at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Flipper's World)
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Flipper's World)

Malibu Barbie has partnered with Bucket Listers and Mattel to open a Malibu Barbie Café and roller rink at AREA15 in Las Vegas, opening sometime in mid-December. The limited-time experience will add a vibrant, whimsical spin on the classic doll's universe, combining dining, shopping, and skating for a unique and immersive experience in one location.

The pop-up space will offer a fast-casual menu inspired by Malibu influence, offer exclusive Barbie merchandise, and have activities to engage in during your skating visits. Visitors can join a waitlist to be notified when tickets become available.

Tickets start at $25 and include food and a merchandise credit, with all ticket sales handled exclusively through Bucket Listers. For every $1 skate rental, proceeds will benefit the cafe's charity partner, Girls Inc., supporting programs that inspire and empower young women.

Along with daily skate sessions, the rink will have special themed events such as Cupcake Decorating Classes, Paint Parties, and 21+ skate nights. Each offers a different way to experience the vibrant Barbie-inspired environment.

Area15eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: David Blaine attends the "Electrified: One Million Volts Always On" Stunt at Pier 54 on October 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: November 14-November 16Jennifer Eggleston
Gourmet pasta dish elegantly plated with fresh herbs on a textured black plate, set on a dark background.
Local NewsSeven Las Vegas Restaurants Land on Top 100 US Earners ListJennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: People receive free turkeys and other Thanksgiving oriented food at a community Thanksgiving food drive in Brooklyn to those in need on November 16, 2022 in New York City. The events, which was hosted by local politicians, businesses and charities, gave away over 1000 turkeys, chicken dinners and groceries. As food prices continue to rise across the country due to inflation, millions of Americans are struggling to afford groceries this holiday season.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Local NewsRaiders Teamed Up With Three Square for Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway at Allegiant StadiumJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect