Malibu Barbie Cafe and Roller Rink to Open at Area15 in December

Malibu Barbie has partnered with Bucket Listers and Mattel to open a Malibu Barbie Café and roller rink at AREA15 in Las Vegas, opening sometime in mid-December. The limited-time experience will add a vibrant, whimsical spin on the classic doll's universe, combining dining, shopping, and skating for a unique and immersive experience in one location.

The pop-up space will offer a fast-casual menu inspired by Malibu influence, offer exclusive Barbie merchandise, and have activities to engage in during your skating visits. Visitors can join a waitlist to be notified when tickets become available.

Tickets start at $25 and include food and a merchandise credit, with all ticket sales handled exclusively through Bucket Listers. For every $1 skate rental, proceeds will benefit the cafe's charity partner, Girls Inc., supporting programs that inspire and empower young women.