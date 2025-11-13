Malibu Barbie Cafe and Roller Rink to Open at Area15 in December
Malibu Barbie has partnered with Bucket Listers and Mattel to open a Malibu Barbie Café and roller rink at AREA15 in Las Vegas, opening sometime in mid-December. The limited-time experience…
Malibu Barbie has partnered with Bucket Listers and Mattel to open a Malibu Barbie Café and roller rink at AREA15 in Las Vegas, opening sometime in mid-December. The limited-time experience will add a vibrant, whimsical spin on the classic doll's universe, combining dining, shopping, and skating for a unique and immersive experience in one location.
The pop-up space will offer a fast-casual menu inspired by Malibu influence, offer exclusive Barbie merchandise, and have activities to engage in during your skating visits. Visitors can join a waitlist to be notified when tickets become available.
Tickets start at $25 and include food and a merchandise credit, with all ticket sales handled exclusively through Bucket Listers. For every $1 skate rental, proceeds will benefit the cafe's charity partner, Girls Inc., supporting programs that inspire and empower young women.
Along with daily skate sessions, the rink will have special themed events such as Cupcake Decorating Classes, Paint Parties, and 21+ skate nights. Each offers a different way to experience the vibrant Barbie-inspired environment.