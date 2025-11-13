Raiders Teamed Up With Three Square for Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway at Allegiant Stadium
The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Three Square to host a Thanksgiving meal distribution for local families in need. The event took place on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Distribution was conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and was limited to one household per vehicle, while supplies lasted. Stadium Gate N opened at 1 p.m. for vehicle queuing, and food distribution began at 3:30 p.m.
Each arriving vehicle received a complete meal box that included a turkey, traditional fixings, and fresh produce. The collaboration between the Raiders and Three Square reflected their shared dedication to combating hunger and fulfilling their obligation to the Southern Nevada community during the holiday season.
People who were not able to attend the in-person event were still able to obtain food assistance at locations in the community through Three Square's resources by going to hreesquare.org/help or calling 702-765-4030 for information on local food distribution sites and programs.