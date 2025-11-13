ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Raiders Teamed Up With Three Square for Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway at Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Three Square to host a Thanksgiving meal distribution for local families in need. The event took place on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Allegiant Stadium…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: People receive free turkeys and other Thanksgiving oriented food at a community Thanksgiving food drive in Brooklyn to those in need on November 16, 2022 in New York City. The events, which was hosted by local politicians, businesses and charities, gave away over 1000 turkeys, chicken dinners and groceries. As food prices continue to rise across the country due to inflation, millions of Americans are struggling to afford groceries this holiday season.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Three Square to host a Thanksgiving meal distribution for local families in need. The event took place on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Distribution was conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and was limited to one household per vehicle, while supplies lasted. Stadium Gate N opened at 1 p.m. for vehicle queuing, and food distribution began at 3:30 p.m.

Each arriving vehicle received a complete meal box that included a turkey, traditional fixings, and fresh produce. The collaboration between the Raiders and Three Square reflected their shared dedication to combating hunger and fulfilling their obligation to the Southern Nevada community during the holiday season.

People who were not able to attend the in-person event were still able to obtain food assistance at locations in the community through Three Square's resources by going to hreesquare.org/help or calling 702-765-4030 for information on local food distribution sites and programs.

HolidaysLas Vegas Raiders
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: David Blaine attends the "Electrified: One Million Volts Always On" Stunt at Pier 54 on October 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: November 14-November 16Jennifer Eggleston
Gourmet pasta dish elegantly plated with fresh herbs on a textured black plate, set on a dark background.
Local NewsSeven Las Vegas Restaurants Land on Top 100 US Earners ListJennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: A detail view of roller skates at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Flipper's World)
Local NewsMalibu Barbie Cafe and Roller Rink to Open at Area15 in DecemberJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect