Raiders Teamed Up With Three Square for Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway at Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Three Square to host a Thanksgiving meal distribution for local families in need. The event took place on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Distribution was conducted on a first-come, first-served basis and was limited to one household per vehicle, while supplies lasted. Stadium Gate N opened at 1 p.m. for vehicle queuing, and food distribution began at 3:30 p.m.

Each arriving vehicle received a complete meal box that included a turkey, traditional fixings, and fresh produce. The collaboration between the Raiders and Three Square reflected their shared dedication to combating hunger and fulfilling their obligation to the Southern Nevada community during the holiday season.