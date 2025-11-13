ContestsEvents
Seven Las Vegas Restaurants Land on Top 100 US Earners List

Jennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas once again proves its dominance in the culinary world, with several of its most celebrated venues earning top positions in Restaurant Business magazine's annual list of the 100 highest-grossing independent restaurants in the United States. 

Leading the charge is Top of the World Steakhouse at The Strat, which has now secured the top spot for the fourth time in five years. The restaurant reported $25,810,716 in sales and an average check of $135, reinforcing its position as the nation's most lucrative independent eatery.

Multiple Cafe Americano entries further underscore Las Vegas's strength in the rankings. The Caesars Palace location landed at No. 24 with $23,826,031 in sales and an impressive $337 average check, while the Paris Las Vegas venue ranked No. 41, posting $19,819,246 in sales and an average check of $296. The dual placements highlight the brand's consistency across two of the Strip's most trafficked resorts.

Other standout performers include Barry's Downtown Prime at Circa, which recorded approximately $19.5 million in sales with an average check of $145, and Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan, which brought in $14,987,127 with an average check of $169. Both establishments showcase Las Vegas's fine dining scene, from accessible luxury to ultra-premium experiences.

Rounding out the city's leading entries, Cabo Wabo Cantina at the Miracle Mile Shops reported $12,976,111 in sales with a $59 average check. In comparison, Mercato della Pescheria at The Venetian generated $12,320,402 and a strikingly high average check of $552. The range of concepts and price levels is indicative of Las Vegas' continued success as a dining capital, whereby restaurant concepts of all stripes can become enormously profitable.

