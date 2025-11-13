Seven Las Vegas Restaurants Land on Top 100 US Earners List

Las Vegas once again proves its dominance in the culinary world, with several of its most celebrated venues earning top positions in Restaurant Business magazine's annual list of the 100 highest-grossing independent restaurants in the United States.

Leading the charge is Top of the World Steakhouse at The Strat, which has now secured the top spot for the fourth time in five years. The restaurant reported $25,810,716 in sales and an average check of $135, reinforcing its position as the nation's most lucrative independent eatery.

Multiple Cafe Americano entries further underscore Las Vegas's strength in the rankings. The Caesars Palace location landed at No. 24 with $23,826,031 in sales and an impressive $337 average check, while the Paris Las Vegas venue ranked No. 41, posting $19,819,246 in sales and an average check of $296. The dual placements highlight the brand's consistency across two of the Strip's most trafficked resorts.

Other standout performers include Barry's Downtown Prime at Circa, which recorded approximately $19.5 million in sales with an average check of $145, and Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan, which brought in $14,987,127 with an average check of $169. Both establishments showcase Las Vegas's fine dining scene, from accessible luxury to ultra-premium experiences.