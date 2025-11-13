Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: November 14-November 16

Las Vegas is transforming into the ultimate entertainment destination this November, with a star-studded lineup of live shows. "David Blaine: Live in Las Vegas," "MARTIN LAWRENCE: Y'ALL STILL KNOW WHAT IT IS! TOUR," and Heart's "The Royal Flush Tour 2025" offer audiences world-class magic, comedy, and music across the city. It's a weekend filled with iconic talent, unforgettable performances, and that unmistakable Vegas energy.

"David Blaine: Live in Las Vegas"

"David Blaine: Live in Las Vegas" brings the world-renowned illusionist and endurance artist back to the stage for an unforgettable experience at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Blaine combines close-up and intimate magic with breath-taking, adrenaline-fueled feats that have amazed audiences for decades. In this stunning show, he performs classic acts of strength, mind-blowing illusions, and impossible acts to awe the audience.

"MARTIN LAWRENCE: Y'ALL STILL KNOW WHAT IT IS! TOUR"

The "MARTIN LAWRENCE: Y'ALL STILL KNOW WHAT IT IS! TOUR" marks the long-awaited return of one of comedy's most iconic voices. From his groundbreaking sitcom "Martin" to hit films such as "Bad Boys," "Big Momma's House," and "Life," Lawrence has defined generations of comedy with his sharp humor and unforgettable characters. Now back on stage after eight years, Lawrence brings his signature energy, storytelling, and charisma to audiences nationwide.

Heart: "The Royal Flush Tour 2025"

Heart's "The Royal Flush Tour 2025" brings the legendary rock band to the BleauLive Theater. With nearly five decades of groundbreaking music, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Heart have sold over 35 million albums and delivered 20 Top 40 hits. Fans can expect powerhouse performances of classics such as "Barracuda," "Crazy on You," "Magic Man," and "These Dreams."

Other Events

