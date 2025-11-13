ContestsEvents
This Day in Rock History: November 13

This day in rock history sees huge names celebrating major career moments, including Led Zeppelin, Rod Stewart, and Santana.

Chris Cornell of American rock group Soundgarden performs live on stage during the first day of Hard Rock Calling, at Hyde Park
This day in rock history sees huge names celebrating major career moments, including Led Zeppelin, Rod Stewart, and Santana. Keep reading to discover the great moments in rock that took place on Nov. 13.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

  • 1971: Santana's third album, Santana III, got to the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart. It went on to achieve 2x Platinum status, selling over 2 million copies in the U.S. alone.
  • 1976: Rod Stewart's "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Part of the album A Night on the Town, it stayed at the top for eight consecutive weeks.
  • 1976: On the same day, Led Zeppelin topped the album charts across the pond in the U.K. with their live soundtrack record The Song Remains the Same. The album was recorded three years prior to its release, during the band's three-night run of concerts at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some notable albums also reached the public for the first time on this day:

  • 2000: The Beatles released a greatest hits album, titled 1. The record included all their U.S. and U.K. No. 1 singles from 1962 to 1970, according to the Billboard and Record Retailer charts, and it was issued on the 30th anniversary of the band's breakup.
  • 2012: Soundgarden released their sixth studio album, King Animal. It was their first studio album in 16 years, since 1996's "Down on the Upside," and their last with frontman Chris Cornell, who died in 2017.

These are the main rock-related events from Nov. 13, from big nights out to big comebacks and plenty of big names grabbing the headlines. Visit this page again tomorrow to discover what happened on that day in rock history.

SantanaSoundgardenThe Beatles
