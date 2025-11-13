Final Pennies Pressed in Philadelphia: Why the U.S. Mint Stopped Producing the Iconic Coin

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 12: A stray penny sits next to machinery at the US Mint on November 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Treasurer of the United States Brandon Beach pressed the final pennies at an event held at the facility. The pennies pressed bear a special ‘Omega’ and will not be put in circulation, but will be auctioned off.

For many years, there has been an ongoing debate about the economic viability of the penny. According to ABCNews.go, In fiscal 2024, the cost to produce a single penny soared to 3.69 cents—more than triple its face value, causing the mint to lose over $85 million annually on production. Pennies accounted for 57% of all US coins produced that year, but their practical use has declined as credit cards and digital payments dominate everyday transactions.​

Ending penny production is expected to save taxpayers about $56 million annually, with federal officials highlighting this as a win for government efficiency and cost-cutting measures. According to the U.S. Mint, which is located in Philadelphia, the decision was not taken lightly, but followed years of analysis and congressional reports revealing the high cost and minimal return of keeping the penny in circulation.​

What Happens Next for Retailers and Consumers?

The Retailer Industry Leaders Association has expressed concerns about the phase-out, particularly in cash-heavy environments. Some say rounding cash transactions to the nearest nickel could lead to a minor adjustment, but most experts agree the economic impact will be minimal due to the prevalence of electronic payments. The Mint’s historic farewell ceremony in Philadelphia drew coin collectors hoping to secure the last official pennies as keepsakes.​