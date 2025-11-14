ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Alice in Chains Ready 30th Anniversary Reissue of Self-Titled Set

When it comes to the big four of grunge music, there isn’t really a big four, like there is with thrash metal, but there are a handful of bands that…

Anne Erickson
Alice in Chains is honoring their past with a deluxe reissue of their 1995 self-titled album. The album turns 30 this year.
Getty Images / Buda Mendes

When it comes to the big four of grunge music, there isn't really a big four, like there is with thrash metal, but there are a handful of bands that stand above the rest. One of those bands is Alice in Chains. The group formed in the Seattle area in 1987, bringing together vocalist and lyrical mastermind Layne Staley, guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Starr. As a unit, they wrote some of the most memorable rock songs from the grunge era.

Today, Alice in Chains still makes new music and tours. Singer William DuVall joined the band in 2006, four years after the death of Staley, and he's been with them ever since.

Now, though, Alice in Chains is honoring their past with a deluxe reissue of their 1995 self-titled album. The album turns 30 this year, so it's in honor of the 30th anniversary of the seminal set.

The deluxe reissue features the original record on two vinyl LPs, as well as three 7-inch singles, posters, art prints and a hardcover cover book, among other memorabilia. It's available for preorder on Alice in Chains' official website. The item will ship in 2026, according to the band.

The self-titled album is certified double-Platinum by the RIAA and featured the singles "Grind," "Heaven Beside You" and "Again." It was the band's final album with Staley, who died in 2002. So, while it may not have the classic Alice in Chains hits from their first days as a band, it's still a special release.

"Alice In Chains 30th anniversary deluxe box set is limited to 3000 units, exclusive to the official artist store," the releases description states. They also note that there are only two units allowed per order and that any added units will be canceled and refunded.

Alice in Chains' latest studio album is Rainier Fog, which the band released in 2018. The album's sound was a return to classic Alice in Chains, with Pitchfork stating in their review of the set, "The grunge stalwarts’ sixth album revisits their Seattle roots, with a sound harkening back to the early ’90s, when they were swept up in a wave of Pacific Northwest acts achieving international fame."

Alice In Chains
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Osbourne was hospitalized two weeks before his final show at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, according to his family.
MusicOzzy Osbourne Was Hospitalized Before His Final ShowAnne Erickson
Roddy Chong of Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs onstage at Prudential Center on December 22, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey.
MusicTrans-Siberian Orchestra Kicks Off Holiday Tour With Revamped ‘Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ ProductionDan Teodorescu
Bass player Gene Simmons, lead guitarist Ace Frehley, and rhythm guitarist and vocalist Paul Stanley of the rock group ''KISS'' perform live, June 27, 2000 at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
MusicKISS Plans Empty Chair for Ace Frehley at Kennedy Center Honors CeremonyDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect