Alice in Chains Ready 30th Anniversary Reissue of Self-Titled Set

When it comes to the big four of grunge music, there isn't really a big four, like there is with thrash metal, but there are a handful of bands that stand above the rest. One of those bands is Alice in Chains. The group formed in the Seattle area in 1987, bringing together vocalist and lyrical mastermind Layne Staley, guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell, drummer Sean Kinney and bassist Mike Starr. As a unit, they wrote some of the most memorable rock songs from the grunge era.

Today, Alice in Chains still makes new music and tours. Singer William DuVall joined the band in 2006, four years after the death of Staley, and he's been with them ever since.

Now, though, Alice in Chains is honoring their past with a deluxe reissue of their 1995 self-titled album. The album turns 30 this year, so it's in honor of the 30th anniversary of the seminal set.

The deluxe reissue features the original record on two vinyl LPs, as well as three 7-inch singles, posters, art prints and a hardcover cover book, among other memorabilia. It's available for preorder on Alice in Chains' official website. The item will ship in 2026, according to the band.

The self-titled album is certified double-Platinum by the RIAA and featured the singles "Grind," "Heaven Beside You" and "Again." It was the band's final album with Staley, who died in 2002. So, while it may not have the classic Alice in Chains hits from their first days as a band, it's still a special release.

"Alice In Chains 30th anniversary deluxe box set is limited to 3000 units, exclusive to the official artist store," the releases description states. They also note that there are only two units allowed per order and that any added units will be canceled and refunded.