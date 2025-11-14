ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Ranks 25th For Best Sports Cities With Major Investments and Upcoming MLB Move

Las Vegas continues to cement its reputation as one of the most exciting sports markets in the country with a series of significant investments and high-profile acquisitions. It began with…

Las Vegas continues to cement its reputation as one of the most exciting sports markets in the country with a series of significant investments and high-profile acquisitions. It began with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights stunning the hockey world with a run to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural 2017-18 season and then culminating with a championship victory in 2023, and several other trophies in between. With their success, the Golden Knights opened others' eyes to the potential viability of Las Vegas as a hockey market.

Football followed suit with the relocation of the NFL's Raiders from Oakland to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which has now become a focal point of the city's sports identity. Allegiant Stadium, most recently, hosted the 2024 Super Bowl that garnered millions of spectators all around the world, and proved Las Vegas's viability as a market for hosting world-class sporting events.

Baseball is next on the horizon. The Oakland Athletics' move to Southern Nevada is progressing, with plans for a new stadium near the Strip. The Tropicana site, demolished in 2024, will make way for the ballpark, which is projected to open by MLB's 2028 Opening Day. The move continues to progress through design and infrastructure planning, reaching another landmark in Las Vegas' development as a multi-sport city.

For its part, the NCAA has selected Las Vegas to host the 2028 Final Four, adding to the city's growing sporting agenda more high-profile events. The city has demonstrated a commitment to investing in professional and collegiate sport with a long-term outlook of attracting franchises and fans.

Despite these achievements, a recent WalletHub study of 399 U.S. cities placed Las Vegas 25th overall among Best Sports Cities. The city earned an overall score of 28.75, ranking well in football and hockey but trailing in basketball — an area that dragged down its total.

Still, the combination of thriving teams, major event infrastructure, and the planned MLB stadium keeps Las Vegas positioned for further ascent. From the Strip to Summerlin, sports are now as much a part of the city's identity as entertainment and tourism.

Las Vegas Raiders
