Local Favorite Spot Hush Puppy Opens Second Location in Downtown Las Vegas

Jennifer Eggleston
Hushpuppies, an Classic Souther Side of Fried Cornbread Balls
Southern favorite The Hush Puppy is bringing its signature comfort food to Downtown Las Vegas with a new location set to open Tuesday, Nov. 18, inside Neonopolis at the corner of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard. The grand opening celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. and will feature free samples of some of the restaurant's most popular Southern dishes.

The new Hush Puppy location will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday, and until 2 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, catering to both daytime diners and the late-night Fremont Street crowd.

The restaurant, recognized for its seafood gumbo, jambalaya, fried green tomatoes, and hand-battered hush puppies, will provide a complete Southern-style menu with drink options. The expansion represents a new beginning for the brand that hopes to bring a taste of true Southern-style food to both residents and visitors.

"We're very excited to bring this taste of the South to the middle of Las Vegas," said co-owner Magdy Amer in a statement. "Whether you're craving comfort food after a long night or a classic Southern meal any time of day, The Hush Puppy will be ready to welcome you."

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
