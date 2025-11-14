School District Survey Shows Split Over Proposed 30-Minute Start Time Delay

Clark County School District officials met on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 5 p.m. at the Greer Education Center to discuss five proposed scheduling options to delay school start times and improve student well-being and academic performance. Option A, the only cost-neutral choice, would delay all start times by 30 minutes. Options B through E would stagger start times by grade level but require major transportation and staffing investments.

"Any of those other options that we're looking at have some pretty significant costs both right at the outset and then ongoing," Deputy Superintendent Jesse Welsh said.

Under the costlier options, the district would need dozens of new buses and additional drivers. Option B calls for 51 new buses, with a one-time cost of about $15.8 million and annual expenses of $5.3 million. Option C would require 56 buses, with an estimated upfront cost of $17.4 million and an annual cost of $5.9 million. Option D projects 42 buses costing around $13 million upfront and $4.4 million each year. Option E outlines 52 buses for roughly $16.1 million upfront and $4.9 million in yearly costs.

"Based on our knowledge of adolescence and childhood development that often times when students are in those teenage years their body clocks shift," Welsh said. "It's just more natural for them to want to get up later and stay up later, because that's just how their bodies work at that particular age."

"We know before and after school childcare is a very important issue," Welsh said. "So, regardless of where things hash out with that, I think we're pretty confident that we're able to help meet the needs along with everyone in our community to be able to help us out."

The district's written presentation did not confirm funding sources for these options or clarify how such large vehicle acquisitions could occur before the next school year. It also did not explain why middle or elementary school costs would exceed those for high schools. District staff was unavailable for comment ahead of the meeting.