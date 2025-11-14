Trans-Siberian Orchestra Kicks Off Holiday Tour With Revamped ‘Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ Production

Trans-Siberian Orchestra launched its yearly holiday tour on Thursday with performances in Wisconsin and Iowa. Two separate bands will crisscross the nation through Dec. 30, bringing shows to arenas in dozens of cities.

The tour showcases a reworked version of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: the Best of TSO and More. Pyrotechnics light up the stage, lasers cut through the darkness, and rock meets classical music in a spectacle that has drawn crowds for decades.

Musical Director and Guitarist Al Pitrelli discussed the tour's setlist in a news release. "When I go back and listen to our songs, I am always amazed at how quickly the time has gone by," said Pitrelli. "It's been 25 years since we recorded Beethoven's Last Night and it seems just like yesterday."

Autograph sessions return for the first time since 2019. Fans at evening performances can get one item signed by band members at no charge.

"We are excited to play pieces from the album and pay respects to the art and legacies of both the great composer and Paul O'Neill," said Pitrelli. "I'm looking forward to watching the expressions on everyone's face, with all the surprises we have in store."

The group will make stops in Denver at Ball Arena on Nov. 15. Colorado Springs follows on Nov. 16 at Broadmoor World Arena. Cincinnati gets its turn, as well as Salt Lake City, Seattle, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and Detroit.

The tour wraps up Dec. 30 with performances scheduled in Washington, D.C., and Fargo, North Dakota. Some venues host only evening shows. Others offer both afternoon and night performances, giving fans more chances to catch the spectacle.