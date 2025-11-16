Grosjean to Host Free ‘Fan Prix’ Racing Festival at Resorts World With Driver Competition

Fan Prix, a free two-day auto racing festival, is set to take over Resorts World Las Vegas on Nov. 21–22. Running from noon to 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, the event will feature complimentary self-parking for locals. It will provide an immersive combination of motorsport, technology, and lifestyle experiences for fans and families.

Fans can roam multiple immersive zones, including classic car displays, art installations, motorsport memorabilia, and the latest racing simulators, plus wellness areas. It is a celebration beyond the circuit, all driven by entertainment and innovation in one venue.

Central to the weekend will be the Dream to Drive competition, a nationwide talent search that will serve as the basis for an upcoming unscripted television series. Contestants will vie for the ultimate prize — a professional racing contract.

"The series offers everyday dreamers and rising talents across America the chance to race for one of motorsport's most iconic names and compete for a professional racing contract," organizers state.

Romain Grosjean, a well-known Formula 1 and IndyCar driver, will host Garage 28, an entertainment and motorsport hub within the event. Nicole Havdra is scheduled to join for fan panels, meet-and-greets, and photo opportunities.

With a futuristic additional option, fans who can't make it to the action in person are invited to participate remotely in the Romain AI Experience, created in partnership with KTNV-TV and powered by Zooly.ai. This virtual feature allows users to engage with a digital version of Grosjean and experience the buzz surrounding the in-person festival from anywhere.