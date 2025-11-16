Las Vegas Comes to Life With Multiple Holiday Light Displays and Winter Activities

Vehicles travel through a tunnel of lights during the Glittering Lights drive-thru light show at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There's something for everyone this holiday season, as Las Vegas turns all of its sparkling lights a little more red and green. Here's some of the many events you and your family can attend starting this month.

Enchant Christmas

Enchant Christmas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin from late November through late December, marking its fourth year in Las Vegas. The event introduces a new theme, Night of the Nutcrackers, featuring an eight-nutcracker treasure hunt inside the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze. Guests can also enjoy a 20-foot Snow Slide, an Ice Skating Trail, Santa visits, and Enchant Village, which offers holiday gifts, treats, and beverages. Tickets start at $35 and are available through GoFevo.com.

Special Theme Nights at Enchant Christmas include Family Photo Night, Paws n' Claus, CCSD Night, Night of Honor, Country Christmas, Faith & Family Night, Holidays Around the World, and Sensory Night. Each evening offers exclusive experiences or discounts for attendees.

You can find other festive events around the area below.

Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin expands the holiday cheer with weekend Holiday Parades, a Santa Chalet offering professional photo packages, and Letters to Santa benefiting a local foundation. The Rock Rink outdoor skating venue returns with rentals, alongside family-friendly attractions such as a festive train ride and Hanukkah celebrations.

Reindeer Road

Elsewhere in the valley, World of Illumination presents Reindeer Road at Cowabunga Bay Water Park in Henderson. The drive-through attraction, promoted as the world's largest animated light show, ends with a visit to Santa's Workshop. Event dates are expected to be announced soon.

Glittering Lights

Glittering Lights celebrates its 25th anniversary at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with an expanded three-mile course, six million lights, and hundreds of displays. The long-running favorite continues to feature themed nights and family activities.

Electric City Light Show

The Electric City Light Show in Henderson runs nightly from late afternoon through early January. A portion of the proceeds benefits The Maxx Crosby Foundation and Hope For The City. Guests who book standard tickets before late November receive a 25% early-bird discount.