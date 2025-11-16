Las Vegas Police Deploy Nation’s Largest Tesla Cybertruck Fleet

ContestsEvents
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is set to roll out the largest fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks in the nation as patrol and community engagement vehicles.

Jennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials unveil their new Tesla Cybertruck fleet.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is set to roll out the largest fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks in the nation as patrol and community engagement vehicles. This project is endorsed by Metro officials and Sheriff Kevin McMahill, who cited the benefits the fleet would have for operational capacity and community engagement, as well as the recruitment opportunity to spark interest in a career in law enforcement.

The 10-vehicle fleet, with an additional SWAT Cybertruck on the way, is funded through a donation from Ben and Felicia Horowitz and several outfitting companies. Every vehicle weighs about 7,000 pounds and is tailored to police specifications, including changes made to its equipment and communications systems.

Officers are now going through extensive training on how to operate the Cybertruck with an emphasis on handling, turning, acceleration, and using the vehicle's center touchscreen. The stainless steel alloy design is expected to provide added protection in certain tactical scenarios, supporting police activities from standard patrols to barricade responses.

“Having officers out in the community actually interacting with the community is always what we want anyway as a police department,”  Metro's Robert Wicks said.

Officials note that there is no internal charging network for the vehicles. Instead, officers will charge at public stations to increase opportunities for engagement with residents. The trucks are expected to roll onto Las Vegas streets this week and have already drawn public attention during test drives around the valley.

“There's definitely been a lot of double takes, I've gotten a couple thumbs up,” Wicks said during a ride-along.

During a recent test stop at a Tesla charging station, retired law enforcement officer Darryl Walker, who purchased his own Cybertruck, praised its design and capabilities. “It's gonna come in handy because you've got your equipment, you've got the range, you can put your stuff in there,” Walker said.

“If we are on something like a barricade, and sometimes we need to approach the front of the house, and this will be something that can give us more cover than a standard patrol vehicle,” Wicks said.
“I wish I had one before I retired. This is perfect,” Walker said.

