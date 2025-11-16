ContestsEvents
This Day in Rock History: November 16

Dan Teodorescu
John Lennon pictured during production and filming of the British musical comedy film Help! on New Providence Island in the Bahamas
Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

On this day in rock history, John Lennon had a No. 1 single on the U.S. charts, and The Animals recorded one of their most iconic tracks. Keep reading to discover all the major rock-related events that happened on Nov. 16.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some iconic names enjoyed career-defining moments on Nov. 16:

  • 1968: The Jimi Hendrix Experience's third and final studio album, Electric Ladyland, reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard Top LP chart, where it spent two weeks. It was the band's only No. 1 album and went on to achieve 2x Platinum status.
  • 1974: John Lennon's "Whatever Gets You thru the Night" hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was Lennon's only U.S. No. 1 song during his lifetime and featured Elton John on backing vocals, piano, and organ.
  • 1985: Starship's "We Built This City" reached the top spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 while also topping the Mainstream Rock chart. Part of their debut 1985 album, Knee Deep in the Hoopla, it also ranked well in other countries, including Canada and Australia.
  • 1996: Anthology 3 by The Beatles hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This compilation album included rare and alternative tracks recorded during the band's final two years and was later certified 3x Platinum in the U.S.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Nov. 16 is also the anniversary of a few notable singles and albums:

  • 1964: The Animals recorded their version of Nina Simone's "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood." It was included on their Animal Tracks album and was released as a single in early 1965.
  • 1973: The Kinks released their 12th studio album, Preservation Act 1, through RCA Records. It included the singles "One of the Survivors," "Sitting in the Midday Sun," and "Sweet Lady Genevieve" and was well-received by critics.

Nov. 16 will always be a day to remember for fans of many legendary rock acts, including The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. Come back tomorrow to discover what happened on that day in rock history.

