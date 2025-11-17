A Look at Chris Cornell’s Daughter’s Rock Hall Tribute With Soundgarden

Toni Cornell sang "Fell on Black Days" at Soundgarden's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction on Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 21-year-old performed with Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson to honor her late father, Chris Cornell.

"Performing 'Fell on Black Days' was one of the greatest honors of my life, and one of the hardest things I've ever done," Toni Cornell said in an Instagram post on November 11. "My dad's absence is always felt, but singing his songs always makes me feel closer to him."

Chris Cornell's daughter shared memories of watching Soundgarden reunite in 2010. She was six when the Seattle grunge pioneers got back together after splitting in 1997.

"I'll never forget walking into Soundgarden's reunion show with my brother, my American Girl doll in tow, and seeing my dad step onstage again with Soundgarden after more than a decade," she said. "I might have been too young to understand the magnitude of this moment, but I still knew I was witnessing something extraordinary."

Toni Cornell discussed how life on the road with Soundgarden changed her. "Being on the road for years and experiencing Soundgarden shaped me, not just as 'Chris's daughter,' but as an artist and a person," she said. "I would hear people tell my dad his music saved them, and seeing that legacy honored, I understand just how true that was."

Surviving members Hiro Yamamoto, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd attended the induction. Actor Jim Carrey inducted the band. Mike McCready from Pearl Jam and Jerry Cantrell from Alice In Chains played "Black Hole Sun" with vocalists Brandi Carlile and Taylor Momsen.