ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

AC/DC’s Melbourne Show Registered Earthquake Activity

AC/DC’s opening night at Melbourne Cricket Ground literally shook the earth. Wednesday’s concert created vibrations that appeared on earthquake sensors two miles away. They hadn’t played Australia in ten years,…

Dan Teodorescu
Brian Johnson and Angus Young of AC/DC perform during their Power Up tour at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 12, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
Morgan Hancock / Stringer via Getty Images

AC/DC's opening night at Melbourne Cricket Ground literally shook the earth. Wednesday's concert created vibrations that appeared on earthquake sensors two miles away. They hadn't played Australia in ten years, and their return produced seismic readings between 2-5 hertz at Richmond's Seismology Research Centre.

Adam Pascale serves as chief scientist at the Centre. He said the machines tracked ground movement, not airborne noise. "We're picking up the ground motion, we're not picking up the sound from the air," Pascale told ABC News. "So you've got speakers on the ground pumping out vibrations and that gets transmitted through the ground, but also the crowd jumping up and down is feeding energy into the ground."

Fans jumping created most of the measurable activity. When crowds moved together, sensors picked up stronger signals.

"If everyone's sort of bouncing in unison, it tends to amplify the signal so we can pick it up a little bit better," he said. "Whereas, if it's sort of just general crowd motion, like even at the grand final at the MCG, we can still pick that up." People living over six miles away heard the show from their houses. Posts about the volume flooded social media all night.

But this wasn't the venue's biggest reading. Taylor Swift's 2024 concerts at the same spot generated larger seismic signals than any other musical event the Centre has tracked.

The Power Up tour has sold more than two million tickets since it kicked off in Europe last year. Every North American date sold out before the band came back to Australia, with the U.S. leg starting in Minneapolis this past April.

Melbourne Cricket Ground hosts another show on Saturday. Then the band heads to Sydney's ACCOR Stadium on Nov. 21 and 25, followed by Adelaide on Nov. 30, Perth on Dec. 4 and 8, then wrapping up in Brisbane on Dec. 14 and 18. All tour dates are listed on the band's website.

ACDCTaylor Swift
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Emily Armstrong, lead singer of Linkin Park, performs prior to the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
MusicLinkin Park Adds Bengaluru Concert to First India Tour in January 2026Laura Adkins
Toni Cornell performs onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicA Look at Chris Cornell’s Daughter’s Rock Hall Tribute With SoundgardenDan Teodorescu
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.
MusicFoo Fighters Plays New Single ‘Asking for a Friend’ for First Time at Mexico ShowDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect