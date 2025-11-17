ContestsEvents
Foo Fighters Plays New Single ‘Asking for a Friend’ for First Time at Mexico Show

Foo Fighters unleashed their new single “Asking for a Friend” live on Wednesday night in Monterrey, Mexico. The debut happened at Corona Capital Sessions. “That’s the first time we’ve ever…

Dan Teodorescu
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.
Marcelo Hernandez / Stringer via Getty Images

Foo Fighters unleashed their new single "Asking for a Friend" live on Wednesday night in Monterrey, Mexico. The debut happened at Corona Capital Sessions.

"That's the first time we've ever tried that one live," frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd after the song ended, as reported by Yahoo.

They also dusted off "Hey, Johnny Park!" from The Colour and the Shape. That one hadn't been played since 2021, making its return a surprise for longtime fans who know the deeper cuts.

The studio version of "Asking for a Friend" was released in October. It's the second new song from the group in 2025, following the release of "Today's Song" in July.

Here We Are, their latest full-length album, came out in 2023. Two new tracks have surfaced this year, but the band hasn't said anything about a new album on the horizon.

Pro-shot footage with a soundboard recording hit YouTube. Fans pointed out how the live version sounded almost identical to the studio take. Some said you could swap the two and hardly tell the difference.

The Monterrey show was part of Corona Capital Sessions. Today, they'll headline the main Corona Capital festival in Mexico City.

Queens of the Stone Age will join them next year. A North American stadium run starts in Summer 2026, promising big crowds and bigger stages for both acts. Fans can check out all future tour dates on the band's official website.

Dave GrohlFoo Fighters
Dan TeodorescuWriter
