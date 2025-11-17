ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Linkin Park Adds Bengaluru Concert to First India Tour in January 2026

Linkin Park will perform in Bengaluru on Jan. 23, 2026, at Brigade Innovation Gardens. This marks the band’s first trip to India. The show happens two days before they take…

Laura Adkins
Emily Armstrong, lead singer of Linkin Park, performs prior to the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
Stu Forster via Getty Images

Linkin Park will perform in Bengaluru on Jan. 23, 2026, at Brigade Innovation Gardens. This marks the band's first trip to India. The show happens two days before they take the stage at Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai.

"This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible," said singer Mike Shinoda, according to Mid-Day. "When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn't enough. We're thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India."

Fans spotted the band's logo on signs across Bengaluru recently. Bloodywood, an Indian folk metal group, will open the show.

Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain play with Shinoda. After lead singer Chester Bennington died in 2017, the band stopped performing. They returned in 2024 with Armstrong as co-lead vocalist.

Songs from From Zero will fill both concerts. Fans can expect new tracks like "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is the Crown," plus classics like "In The End" and "Numb."

The band started in 1996. "Heavy Is the Crown" became the official League of Legends World Championship anthem, their first work with Riot Games.

On Nov. 7, they got two GRAMMY nominations: Best Rock Album for From Zero and Best Rock Performance for "The Emptiness Machine." After Bengaluru, they'll headline day two of Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 25.

Tickets are available through BookMyShow, which is producing and promoting the tour.

Emily ArmstrongLinkin Park
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Toni Cornell performs onstage during the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicA Look at Chris Cornell’s Daughter’s Rock Hall Tribute With SoundgardenDan Teodorescu
Brian Johnson and Angus Young of AC/DC perform during their Power Up tour at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 12, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
MusicAC/DC’s Melbourne Show Registered Earthquake ActivityDan Teodorescu
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.
MusicFoo Fighters Plays New Single ‘Asking for a Friend’ for First Time at Mexico ShowDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect