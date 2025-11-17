Linkin Park Adds Bengaluru Concert to First India Tour in January 2026

Linkin Park will perform in Bengaluru on Jan. 23, 2026, at Brigade Innovation Gardens. This marks the band's first trip to India. The show happens two days before they take the stage at Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai.

"This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible," said singer Mike Shinoda, according to Mid-Day. "When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn't enough. We're thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India."

Fans spotted the band's logo on signs across Bengaluru recently. Bloodywood, an Indian folk metal group, will open the show.

Dave "Phoenix" Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain play with Shinoda. After lead singer Chester Bennington died in 2017, the band stopped performing. They returned in 2024 with Armstrong as co-lead vocalist.

Songs from From Zero will fill both concerts. Fans can expect new tracks like "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is the Crown," plus classics like "In The End" and "Numb."

The band started in 1996. "Heavy Is the Crown" became the official League of Legends World Championship anthem, their first work with Riot Games.

On Nov. 7, they got two GRAMMY nominations: Best Rock Album for From Zero and Best Rock Performance for "The Emptiness Machine." After Bengaluru, they'll headline day two of Lollapalooza India 2026 at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 25.