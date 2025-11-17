ContestsEvents
QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge Offers Free Burritos

QDOBA is tapping into a beloved holiday tradition with a playful national offer for Turkey Trotters. On Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025, the Mexican fast-casual brand will launch the QDOBA…

QDOBA is tapping into a beloved holiday tradition with a playful national offer for Turkey Trotters. On Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025, the Mexican fast-casual brand will launch the QDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge, inviting runners across the country to dress up as a QDOBA burrito for the chance to win free QDOBA for a year and receive a free burrito reward in their QDOBA Rewards account.

The concept is simple and social-friendly, built for race-morning fun and an easy post-run perk. Costumes can be homemade or store bought, and the challenge is open to participants at any Thanksgiving turkey trot event nationwide.

How to participate

  • Dress in a QDOBA burrito costume for any Thanksgiving turkey trot on November 27, 2025.
  • Take a photo at your local race.
  • Post on Instagram with the hashtag #QDOBA_Giveaway and tag @QDOBA.

Eligibility and rewards

  • Participants must be QDOBA Rewards members and follow QDOBA on Instagram to qualify.
  • Eligible runners will receive a free burrito reward issued to their QDOBA Rewards account after meeting the entry requirements.
  • The brand is also offering a chance to win free QDOBA for a year.

Why it’s catching on

Turkey trots bring communities together before the big meal, and this lighthearted challenge leans into that spirit with a costume moment and a practical reward. The entry steps are straightforward, with clear requirements and a national footprint that makes it accessible to runners in most cities.

For full details, including official rules and terms, see QDOBA’s announcement and Instagram post:

