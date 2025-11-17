The Best Days to Fly in 2025: When to Book for Cheaper Holiday Flights

Finding affordable airfare during the holiday crush can feel impossible, but new research from travel loyalty site Upgraded Points has pinpointed the best days to fly in the 2025 holiday season. After analyzing more than 40,000 flights across the 10 busiest U.S. routes, the study provides a clear picture of when travelers can secure the best holiday flight deals in 2025.

Thanksgiving: Fly Early or Wait It Out

According to the study, the days leading up to Thanksgiving will bring some of the steepest airfares of the year. However, flying five to seven days before Thanksgiving could significantly cut costs. For those willing to spend the holiday weekend away, departing on Thanksgiving Day itself typically offers the lowest average fares.

The priciest travel days are expected to be the Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday, when demand peaks as families converge nationwide.

Christmas: Midweek Wins Again

The Christmas travel period shows a similar trend. Flyers can expect the best savings by departing on December 16 or 17, well ahead of the rush. Flights on December 23 and 24 are also relatively affordable this year. But returning travelers should plan strategically—December 28 and 29 are currently forecast as the most expensive days to fly home.

New Year’s Travel: A Short Window for Savings

If you’re ringing in the new year away from home, flying on December 31 continues to be a money-saving option. Airfares dip as most passengers have already reached their destinations. Return flights on January 2 or 3 are likely to see another price spike as holiday vacations wrap up.

How the Data Helps Travelers

By compiling data from airlines and travel booking platforms, Upgraded Points helps passengers plan smarter. The site’s in-depth analysis of airfare trends is designed to help Americans lock in the best deals, particularly as travel volumes surge across major hubs like Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago.