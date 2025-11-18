Deftones Continues to Stay Active With New 2026 Global Tour Dates

Deftones will play six shows in Australia and New Zealand next May. The Sacramento band is promoting their tenth studio album, Private Music. These shows are their first headline arena run through the region in almost ten years.

The California metal act has sold more than 10 million records since 1988. They've also racked up over 10 billion streams worldwide. The GRAMMY-winning group snagged awards for Best Metal Performance in 2001 and Best Remixed Recording in 2022.

Their discography contains the RIAA-certified double-Platinum White Pony from 2000, which brought them their first GRAMMY. Diamond Eyes, Koi No Yokan, and Ohms all received Platinum certification. Ohms was their fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200.

Private Music arrived in August through Warner Records. NME awarded the release five stars, writing the band "once again finds the band as masters of beauty and brutality rolling over the horizon in one stunning but powerful storm."