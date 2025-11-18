ContestsEvents
Foo Fighters Debut New Single ‘Asking for a Friend’ at Monterrey Show

Laura Adkins
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters perform during day three of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.
Marcelo Hernandez / Stringer via Getty Images

Foo Fighters played their new single, "Asking for a Friend," at a show in Monterrey, Mexico, on Nov. 12. The band released it before a world stadium tour that promises to pack venues across continents in 2026. "That's the first time we've ever tried that live," lead singer Dave Grohl told the crowd on YouTube after the song ended. The same set included a rare live performance of "Hey, Johnny Park!," a Colour and the Shape deep cut not played since 2021. 

"Asking for a Friend" brings riffs and a chorus that hit hard. Onstage chemistry between Grohl, lead guitarist Chris Shiflett, and new drummer Ilan Rubin brought renewed energy to the performance. Rubin used to play with Nine Inch Nails. Josh Freese was the first drummer to join after Taylor Hawkins died in 2022. Freese replaced Rubin in Nine Inch Nails, creating a strange swap between the bands.

"Asking for a Friend" premiered in October. It's the second original song from the group this year, following "Today's Song," which debuted in July. Their last album, But Here We Are, dropped in 2023. 

The group will play Mexico City on Friday at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack. They'll also play in Europe in June before hitting North America in August. Concerts will happen in Stockholm, Paris, and Liverpool. Queens of the Stone Age will support the North American part of the tour. You can find all of their upcoming stops on their official website.

The band will also headline the 10th anniversary edition of Madrid's Mad Cool festival with Pulp, Florence & The Machine, and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. "Asking for a Friend" is expected to become a staple as the group builds momentum for upcoming tour dates.

Dave GrohlFoo Fighters
Laura AdkinsWriter
