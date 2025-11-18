Formula 1 Weekend Brings Watch Parties, Concerts, Family Events to Las Vegas

A general view over the circuit as fireworks go off after the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas in 2024.

Las Vegas will experience a burst of adrenaline as the city hosts Formula 1 fans for the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix being held this week. The event features multi-day celebration programming, citywide watch parties, immersive experiences, and exclusive nightlife offerings.

F1 Arcade Las Vegas will host an extended Watch Party Schedule from Nov. 20–23, offering free admission to practice sessions, qualifying, and race-day events, along with themed after-parties.

“Short of being trackside, F1 Arcade Las Vegas is an outstanding spot to watch and feel every turn of the Grand Prix,” said Adam Breeden, founder and CEO, F1 Arcade. “It's wall-to-wall racing and all the electric energy that makes Las Vegas the perfect home for Formula 1 fans. We're also thrilled to host the official FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX practice after party on Thursday night–a celebration open to all who want to keep the excitement going off the track.”

MGM Resorts venues will lead race-weekend entertainment with a star-studded lineup across MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, and ARIA. Featured performances include Alesso, Steve Aoki, DJ Pauly D, Beatbreakers, TYGA, and Naomi Campbell, along with Palm Tree Beach Club concerts featuring Martin Garrix and Justin Mylo, Bellagio Skydeck viewing parties, and headline events at Marquee, Hakkasan, and Jewel Nightclubs.

Ellis Island Casino & Hotel will present a Beer Garden Livestream Watch Party with more than 20 TVs, an 18-foot mega screen, and exclusive F1 ticket packages. Jack's Garage at The Record at Park MGM will host a Jack Daniel's-themed immersive experience on Nov. 21 from 8–11 p.m. for guests 21 and over.

Henderson's Water Street Plaza will stage a free community Watch Party on Saturday, Nov. 22, beginning at 7 p.m., featuring a charity pet supply drive. The DISCOVERY Children's Museum will host an F1 Day for families that same day with hands-on STEM activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.