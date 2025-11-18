ContestsEvents
Mark Hoppus to Bring Storytelling Shows to Australia in March 2026

Dan Teodorescu
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus poses by Banksy's "Crude Oil (Vettriano)" at Sotheby's on March 02, 2025 in London, England.
Tristan Fewings / Stringer via Getty Images

Mark Hoppus will present An Evening Of Storytelling in Melbourne and Sydney next March. His shows draw from Fahrenheit-182, a memoir that dropped earlier this year and landed at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

The bassist and vocalist will recount tales about growing up in the 1980s, when his parents split, and building one of the biggest pop-punk bands of his generation. He'll also discuss his mental health battles and the cancer diagnosis he received in 2021.

Melbourne Recital Hall hosts performances on March 18 and March 19. Sydney Opera House gets one show on March 21.

Hoppus co-founded blink-182, and they've sold over 50 million albums across their career. He also played with two other bands, +44 and Simple Creatures, and his work has racked up billions of streams.

Tom Delonge rejoined the band in 2022 after departing in 2015. Matt Skiba from Alkaline Trio had stepped in as lead singer, and the group released two records during those years. The reunion stunned fans who'd given up hope of seeing the original lineup together again.

These storytelling performances let fans see the co-founder in intimate venues instead of packed stadiums. The memoir spans his life before, during, and after his years with the band that ruled MTV and filled arenas worldwide.

Australian fans can get tickets to see Mark Hoppus from the Melbourne Recital Centre or the Sydney Opera House websites.

